Husband of cancer survivor takes cross country solo bike ride for breast cancer research

NORTH HOUSTON, TEXAS (KUSI) – One Minnesota man is on a solo bike ride from Ocean Beach in San Diego to New York City to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation located in Manhattan.

Cyclist Al has been riding in honor of his wife, Terry, who is a breast cancer survivor. Terry has been following along by car.

Al and Terry Reszel joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of their cross-country trip.

The two are doing this as part of the 2022 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure Ride.

Terry’s ride covers 5,000 miles of America.