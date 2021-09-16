Husband of Maya Millete files declaration, claims he believes she is alive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Maya Millete, mother of three from Chula Vista, has been missing for eight months now.

In a recent court filing, her husband claims that she voluntarily left and abandoned her family.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Maya’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates on the search for Maya.

Maricris emphasized that despite Larry’s claims, Maya loved her family a lot and she did not think it was likely Maya would leave her family.

“She would never, ever, leave her family behind. Her kids are her world, ” Maricris said.

“There’s no reason for Larry to be saying what he’s saying in those reports. He’s obviously covering up something,” Richard said. “The truth will prevail,” he added.

Richard added that he is just waiting for the police department to do something.