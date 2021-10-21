Husband of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete, to be arraigned Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)-Larry Millete is set to be arraigned in South County Superior Court Thursday, days after being arrested for the murder of his wife Maya “May” Millete. The Chula Vista mother of three has been missing for more than nine months, and investigators are revealing new details into what led to his arrest.

An eight-page arrest warrant details the evidence collected from the time May went missing. She was last seen on January 7, 2021, and prosecutors say she was taking steps to divorce Larry. Her last phone conversation was to a divorce attorney. The warrant outlined that there is no evidence supporting the possibility that May left on her own accord— citing financial reasons for why that would not be possible. The warrant also explained her cell phone and social media have remained dark since she went missing.

The warrant also reveals a troubling trend of controlling behavior by Larry as their marriage began to unravel in the months leading up to her disappearance. Prosecutors allege that Larry became obsessive and, ‘stalker-like’ when he found out May was having an affair, even showing up to her work unannounced.

A warrant executed to review his phone records show google searches he made about common date-rape drugs. He also searched things like, ”plant you take to never wake up.” District Attorney Summer Stephan also said search warrants uncovered hundreds of messages between Larry and what’s known as spellcasters— the first case Stephan has worked involving something like this.

Larry would write to spellcasters asking for them to use magic to make May want to stay in the relationship. The messages eventually becoming violent when Larry asked on December 31, “Can you hex to have her hurt enough that she will have to depend on me and need my help. She’s only nice to me when she needs me or sick. Thanks again. Maybe an accident or broken bone.”

The warrant also revealed that May had confided in a friend that Larry had physically abused her. Detailing a time when he choked her until she passed out. Just one day before May was last seen alive, on January 6, investigators say May texted a friend saying, “I told him I’m filing for divorce whether he likes it or not. I’m done trying to make it amicable for the sake of the kids.”

Her phone activity went dark, and she was not seen or heard from since January 7. Anyone with information that could help authorities in their ongoing investigation are asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department. Chief Roxanna Kennedy said she believes someone has information that could help lead to May’s body.

“I believe that there are other people out there that know what happened to May or have a good idea we are encouraging people to please come forward,” Kennedy said. “Think about what this has done to a family.”