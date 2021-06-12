Husband-wife duo create ‘The Ranger Zak Show’ to bring quality entertainment to children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A husband-wife duo have created their own children’s education YouTube series dubbed “The Ranger Zak Show,” teaching children is about the wonders of nature and inspiring them to go outside.

Zak Salazar, “Ranger Zak,” and Cori began creating the show after realizing the lack of quality “edutainment” for very young children on YouTube.

They are parents of two daughters and wanted better content for their children to absorb, which is what led them to creating the show.

Zak has been a real life park ranger in Southern California for the last 10 years.

While Zak has has some amazing experiences such as responding to wildfires, floods, search and rescue, medical aids, and more, the most rewarding for him has been teaching children about the outdoors.

Cori films much of the episodes with an infant strapped to her chest while Zak often performs in the series with their daughter, Juniper.

The family makes the episodes completely out of passion as they are not paid for their work or even use advertisements.

Zak only asks that viewers tune in, like, subscribe, and share.

New episodes are released every Monday at 8 a.m. PST on their YouTube channel.

