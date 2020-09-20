HWAC Adopt a Pet: Parker

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – This 3-month-old Rat Terrier blend named Parker is currently searching for her forever family.

Rat terriers are typically energetic and funny pups and apparently a little on the stubborn side.

Parker is looking for someone who will give her lots of love and attention.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.