I am 100% opposed to California’s proposed 32-hour work week, June Cutter says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June Cutter is one of the three candidates running to represent California’s newly-drawn 76th Assembly District, a North County district that includes Escondido, San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Bernardo.

California’s proposed AB 2932 would take a full-time workweek from 40 to 32 hours a week.

Cutter, an employment attorney, small business owner, and candidate for State Assembly District 76, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of this bill and her campaign.

The bill has been introduced but has not yet gone to committee and no votes have yet been made on it, Cutter clarified.

If passed, the bill would only apply to businesses with 500 or more employees.

Cutter is vying for the seat against Brian Maienschein, June Cutter, and Kristie Bruce-Lane.