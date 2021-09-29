I am against the vaccine mandates for children under all circumstances, Dr. Jeff Barke says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District Board voted unanimously to recommend mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students and district employees.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss children and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Barke maintained that emergency use authorizations should strictly be only used for emergencies, which children are not in, Dr. Barke said.

Children are not at risk of severe side effects or complications from COVID-19, Dr. Barke said.

According to the CDC’s data, there have been exactly 464 deaths in children less than 18 years old from COVID-19, which is very low, Dr. Barke explained.

Dr. Barke emphasized that he is against vaccine mandates for children under all circumstances.