‘I AM ENOUGH’ movement hosts virtual 5K run to empower domestic abuse survivors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “I AM ENOUGH movement” hosted its annual 5K run (virtually, of course) on May 1.

The movement helps men, women, and children who are domestic abuse survivors.

COVID-19 has exacerbated domestic violence and abuse, as many have had to stay isolated at home with their abusers.

Proceeds from the virtual event opened the door for more Freedom Havens, which work to empower survivors through housing, education, and placement programs in San Diego.

“Her friend, Darcy, died last year from domestic violence and tomorrow is her birthday,” Megan Fenyoe, Founder and CEO of the movement said.

The movement hopes to expand nationwide.