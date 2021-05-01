‘I don’t see what the hazard is,’ Scott Sherman says on proposed $40M hazard pay to county employees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Part of the Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — specifically, $40 million — has been directed towards county employee hazard pay, as proposed by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

But many are taking issue with Fletcher’s use of the COVID-19 relief money.

Former San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman is one of those dissenters.

Sherman joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to question whether county employees are the ones who need it the most, if at all.

For the most part, county employees have not missed a paycheck, were not laid off, and have been working from home, Sherman said.

The Board of Supervisors are slated to vote on the authorizing distribution of these funds in the first week of May 2021.

Sherman called on San Diegans to give their opinion on the use of these funds to Fletcher and the whole Board of Supervisors.

To contact Fletcher, email nathan.fletcher@sdcounty.ca.gov and call 619-531-5544.

You may also submit a contact form here.