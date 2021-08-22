‘I Miss You Already’ highlights special moments between parent and child before they grow up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “I Miss You Already” is a children’s book written by author and mother Cherisse Zelensky, about missing her young daughter, even though she was right in front of her.

Zelensky described much of her book’s reception to come from parents of college-bound young people, which she had never anticipated.

The response made her realize that the book is not only intended for the parent of a young child — as she intended — but also parents letting go of their young adult child.