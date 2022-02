‘I plan to build on her legacy’ California Assembly Republicans have a new leader

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, who has served since 2012 has been succeeded Assemblyman James Gallagher and will take over as California Assembly Minority leader.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City and newly appointed California Assembly Minority leader, about his new role and how he plans on serving in his position.

Under @J_GallagherAD3’s leadership, I look forward to @AsmRepublicans standing up for good governing and smart policies that will help our ailing state break through the hindrance of Democrats’ failed one-party rule and help to put us back on a pathway to success. — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) February 8, 2022

I am grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me to help lead our caucus and work to better the lives of Californians up & down the state. Asm Waldron has been a tremendous leader winning victories throughout California. I plan to build on her legacy. — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) February 8, 2022