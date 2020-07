“I Still Believe” creators to give all proceeds to feed hungry children

(KUSI) – The “I Still Believe” video was created by Melinda Lindner, singer and Michael Lloyd, composer to heal, uplift, and motivate people.

Additionally, 100% of all proceeds of the song, “I still Believe” that Melinda receives from purchases on iTunes and other similar vendors, will go to “No Kid Hungry”, so that hungry children will be fed.