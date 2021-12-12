‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’ singer, Gayla Peevey, visits Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Gayla Peevey, performer and singer of the original “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” in 1953, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego.”

Peevey was just 10 years old when she first sang the Christmas classic.

She first began singing at the Second Baptist Church in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Peevey actually graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Education degree.