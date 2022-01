IB Pet distributes tons of food and goods to animal rescue groups





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Imperial Beach at IB Pet to cover the huge pet food distribution happening on Tuesday.

Tons of food was distributed to several rescues plus they got to meet cute dogs too!

IB Pet in @CityofIB has been collecting donations since the beginning of December. Today, they are distributing the donations to nine different animal rescue organizations in San Diego! “Thanks to @KUSINews, this is the most we’ve ever collected” – Teresa Rubio pic.twitter.com/UJ6Ywl9Gzi — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) January 11, 2022