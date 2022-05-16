IB Pet to host special pet adoption event May 21-22

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – IB Pet will hold a special pet adoption event on the weekend of May 21-22, hoping to get as many pets off the streets and out of shelters.

The events take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at their Imperial Beach and Rancho San Diego location and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Chula Vista location.

Teresa Rubio, IB Pet Promotions Manager, and Owner Lori Blauert joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.