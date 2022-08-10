iCNA Relief USA gives away 1000 backpacks to San Diego elementary students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One nation, one cause, to help our students succeed in the classroom.

As back-to-school shopping commences, iCNA Relief is giving back to the communities who need a little help prepping.

Jamilah Granza, with iCNA Relief, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to tell us all about the backpack drive!

Students received a backpack, pencils, pens, notebooks, and other essentials for the upcoming school year.

Another distribution will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Farr Elementary School, 933 Farr Ave., Escondido.

To volunteer, donate supplies, be a sponsor, email jamilah.granza@icnarelief.org.

To donate to iCNA Relief USA you can visit icnarelief.org/back2school