Iconic Ocean Beach Pier to reopen by Fourth of July, say locals





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been four long months since the iconic Ocean Beach pier was closed due to storm damage in early 2023.

The city has remained secretive over tentative plans to finish repairs and reopen the popular tourist destination.

KUSI’s Dan Plante dug to the bottom of the situation, uncovering a widespread understanding by local business owners that the pier is set to reopen by the Fourth of July.

Reporter Plante went live on location with the details.