Ideas to keep kids busy during coronavirus school closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With school closures across San Diego County, limitations on social gatherings, theaters and theme parks closed and social distancing precautions in place, parents are left home all day long with their kids and not many options.

However, in addition to “at home learning options” provided by some school districts, there are many things a parent can do to turn this downtime into a positive learning experience.

San Diego County Board of Education board member, Mark Powell, joined Good Morning San Diego to share some creative and educational activities along with numerous online resources that parents can access to turn the coronavirus home isolation into a great learning experience for children.