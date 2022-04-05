If Putin is deemed a war criminal, what are the next steps?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With increasing talk of war crimes and some saying Vladimir Putin is a war criminal for his actions against Ukraine, what action will the international criminal court take?

Ron Bee, National Security Expert, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the topic of Putin as a war criminal.

A independent group like the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has to be in Ukraine to collect evidence over a period of time to prove Putin as a war criminal, Bee said.

Ultimately, what Russia wants is for Ukraine to declare neutrality, Bee emphasized.