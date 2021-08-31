If you already had COVID-19, should you get the vaccine? Dr. Victory answers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Plenty of folks are still wondering if they’ve already contracted COVID-19, should they get the vaccine?

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss whether or not one should get the vaccine after already having had COVID-19.

Natural immunity is always better than a vaccine, Dr. Victory said.

Vaccines are extremely specific, Dr. Victory illustrated, whereas, the vaccine looks for a red hat, natural immunity looks for a red hat, glasses, and the briefcase, Dr. Victory explained.