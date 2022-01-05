If you have a bike your looking to get rid of, donate it this Saturday!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Bike Coalition and Free Bikes 4 Kidz is accepting hundreds of bikes for kids in need this Saturday!

On Jan. 8 five local Trek Bicycle locations are going to accept donations of gently used bikes to be refurbished for children from at-risk communities.

“Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ impact has been felt by thousands of children across the country,” said Sylvie Froncek, Programs Director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. “Here at the Coalition, our mission has been to ensure all San Diegans can safely enjoy cycling. Free Bikes 4 Kidz’ mission aligns with our own. That’s why we’re proud to be a supporting partner this year.”

Bikes will be accepted at the following Trek locations between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8:

North County : 1617 Capalina Rd, Unit B, San Marcos CA 92069

Solana Beach : 124 N Rios Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Kearny Mesa : 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd, Suite 108, San Diego, CA 92111

La Mesa : 8495 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942

South Bay : 3901 Bonita Rd, Bonita, CA 91902

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Sylvie Froncek, Programs Director of the San Diego Bike Coalition, about their upcoming bike drive.