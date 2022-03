Ignite sparked by BBB is helping small businesses thrive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ignite is now open to nonprofit organizations and small businesses who want to thrive in their business journey.

As the leader in advancing marketplace trust, the Better Business Bureau, helps people find companies they can trust and offers the tools businesses need to operate with integrity.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Viridiana Quintana about how Ignite is helping small buisnesses.