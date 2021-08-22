Il Sogno Italiano restaurant demonstrates support for San Diego musicians

GASLAMP QUARTER (KUSI) – Italian restaurant Il Sogno Italiano is offering up their restaurant as a venue for San Diego musicians to come and play while patrons enjoy fine dining — seven nights a week!

Sacha Boutros, Director of Entertainment, and Sean Shoja, Owner, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they’re supporting these musicians.

Among others, Emmy Award-winning Jerome Jennings will perform Sunday night.

To learn more about who’s playing, visit ilsognoitaliano.com/san-diego-il-sogno-italiano-fine-dining-and-music-events