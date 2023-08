Illegal border crossings increase despite extreme heat and new restrictions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border Patrol is reporting a drastic increase in the number of illegal border crossings despite extreme heat.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton explained why migrants are making the trek into the United States through the hot desert climate.

Border apprehensions up 30%. In San Diego over 3,000 arrests from 60 countries last week. Biden dropped DNA requirement for family units allowing cartels to smuggle children with unrelated adults. Fentanyl transport also up. Border security is NATIONAL security. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/o1Eh0yRzk0 — Esther Valdes Clayton (@Esther_Valdes) August 14, 2023