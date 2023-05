Illegal border crossings surge as Title 42 approaches expiration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 7,000 illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the border daily in the weeks leading up to the expiration of Title 42.

Title 42 is pandemic-era legislation allowing the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers for the sake of public health.

When Title 42 expires, immigrants will show up by the thousands attempting to seek asylum in the United States.

