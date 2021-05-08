Illegal dispensary shut down in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – Fifteen people were arrested and an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley was shut down Friday by sheriff’s deputies.

Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics and Gang Division served a search warrant at the dispensary in the 9000 block of Olive Drive at about 2 p.m., according to the department’s Sgt. Mark Knierim.

Deputies seized about 150 pounds of marijuana and more than 1,000 pounds of THC products, as well as three firearms and $70,000 in cash.

Investigators also discovered several THC-infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate name-brand chips and candies, Knierim said.

San Diego County code compliance officers also discovered several dangerous violations in the building and requested that San Diego Gas and Electric cut off power to the property until the violations could be addressed, according to Knierim.

The warrant, which was part of an investigation by Narcotics and Gang Division detectives and the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station, was issued following community concerns regarding illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas, Knierim said.