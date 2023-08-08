Illegal food vendor organization takes over San Diego City Hall, threaten legitimate vendors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Illegal food vendors have made their way back to the streets of San Diego despite regulations prohibiting them.

Over the weekend, with the Los Angeles Dodgers in town, it was an absolute free-for-all.

At least three dozen illegal hot dog carts took over the entire courtyard outside of San Diego City Hall, with zero enforcement from authorities.

This time, the only legitimate hot dog vendor was threatened by the rest.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live from downtown on the ongoing chaos the return of illegal street vendors have brought to San Diego.