Illegal food vendors physically harass legal vendors and downtown business owners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another busy and crowded weekend in the historic Gaslamp Quarter.

By midnight on Friday and Saturday, witnesses say almost 100 “illegal food vendors” were packing the streets and competing with legal businesses.

The legal vendors are accusing the illegal vendors of physical harassment and intimidation, telling KUSI that fights and other nasty things are frequent.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been following the chaos for weeks, as the legal street vendors and business owners are waiting for the City of San Diego to enforce the law they passed just last year.