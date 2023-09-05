Illegal immigrant border crossings reach all-time high in August 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 12th bus carrying illegal immigrants arrived in Los Angeles from Texas over Labor Day weekend, according to LA Mayor Karen Bass’ office.

The bus arrived at Union Station around 7:00 AM Monday morning.

Reports say 42 people were aboard the bus, half of them being children.

Many of the migrants on the bus are coming from South American countries including Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico. The transportation of migrants comes after the City of Los Angeles passed two motions for potential legal action against Texas over the busing efforts last week.

In August 2023, U.S. Border Patrol arrests at least 91,000 illegal immigrants who were crossing the US-Mexico border as part of a family group, setting a new record.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton discussed why these new pieces of legislation are resulting in a surge of illegal immigration.