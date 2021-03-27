Illegal marijuana dispensary busted in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – An illegal marijuana dispensary in El Cajon selling THC infused products in packages of legitimate name brand chips and candies was shut down by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Detail and four people were in custody this morning.

A sheriff’s SWAT team served a search warrant about 8 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Oro Street, north of Broadway, and found 97 pounds of marijuana, 147 pounds of THC vape products, 243 pounds of THC infused edibles, 87 THC infused drinks, 22 pounds of THC concentrates, about $6,600 and a firearm, according to Sgt. Mark Knierim.

“Investigators discovered several THC infused edibles, which falsely appeared to be legitimate name brand chips and candies,” Knierim said. “It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children.

“Additionally, THC infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks.”

Deputies arrested Robin Gordon, 20, Terra Fielding, 21, Jaishon Johnson, 24, and Amir Hicks, 27. All were booked into county jail on drug-related charges.