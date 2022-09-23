Illegal street vending in Gaslamp increases despite new laws

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been three months since the City of San Diego approved the new street vending laws, but the number of illegal vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter continues to hit record highs.

The law was passed to prevent vendors from taking over streets and sidewalks, but some observe that there is zero enforcement in the historic downtown neighborhood.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Downtown, San Diego to talk about street vendors with the locals.