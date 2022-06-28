Illegal stunt driving ‘intersection takeovers’ becoming more common in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a growing trend of illegal stunt driving and intersection takeovers that are becoming more common in San Diego County.

In general, they’re called street takeovers, and dozens of people will take over an area, when cars perform donuts and many other acts.

Injuries are not uncommon, and deaths have resulted in some instances.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke in detail with Lt. Adam Sharki from the San Diego Police Department about why these illegal acts are happening, and what SDPD is doing to stop them.

The California Highway Patrol has published a video urging people not to participate in street takeovers: