I’m not anti-mask, I’m pro-mask choice, Dr. Jeff Barke says

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID-19 cases surge alongside school reopenings, many schools all over the nation are mandating their students wear masks indoors.

Meanwhile, plenty other parents think masks are worsening the problem.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the his thoughts on mask mandates in schools.

Dr. Barke clarified that he is not anti-mask, but he is pro-mask choice for all.

The doctor elaborated, stating that while he believes parents should make the choice to mask or not to mask their child, he has found masks themselves to be bacteria-ridden.

Overall, he expressed that the masks provide no overall benefit for children.