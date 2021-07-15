IMG Academy Junior World Championships takes place in San Diego this week





The Junior World Golf Championship was founded in 1968 with the goal of bringing young golfers from all parts of the world together in hopes of achieving a greater understanding among people of differing cultures and values through the game of golf.

In its inaugural year, 475 juniors participated in the event representing seven countries and 20 states. Today, the tournament has grown to 1200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states.