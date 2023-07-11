IMG Academy Junior World Championships tee off at Torrey Pines

The IMG Academy Junior World Championships teed off at Torrey Pines Tuesday morning. It features over 1,200 golfers from 53 countries. Many of the particpants had to qualify for the opportunity to play in this prestigious tournament. The tournament was first played in February 1968 when John W Brown, A.S. “Lou” Smith, and Norrie West decided the San Diego Junior Golf Association would host the very first Junior World Golf Championship tournament. The three had dreamed of organizing a tournament where juniors from all parts of the world could come together to play golf and share in cultural exchange.