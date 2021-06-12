Immigration attorney describes root causes of immigration to US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Illegal border crossings have increased for the fourth consecutive month.

Immigration attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border just after Vice President Kamala Harris’s Central American trip.

VP Harris’ trip was intended to find the “root cause” of mass immigration into the U.S.

On VP Harris’s trip, she told Central Americans to not come towards the U.S., but did not say much about a root cause.

Clayton described that in Mexico at least, one of the root causes of immigration is the violence, particularly targeting women, which they’ve dubbed “femicide.”

The U.S. cannot change the internal systems of other countries, Clayton said.