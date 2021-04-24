Immigration attorney Ester Valdes Clayton gives border update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden’s Administration is still scrambling to house and educate 19,000 unaccompanied children and locate their parents.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Convention Center is currently housing 1,350 unaccompanied children, 60% of whom experts say will not be reunited with their parents.

Many of the children sheltered at the Convention Center will become vulnerable to sex exploitation, trafficking, or homelessness, noted Ester Valdes Clayton immigration attorney and KUSI Contributor, who joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.