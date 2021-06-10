Immigration attorney Ester Valdes Clayton on VP Harris’s Central America trip

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris has been receiving some backlash this week for her visits to Central America, where she effectively told Central Americans to halt coming to the U.S. through its southern border.

Here in San Diego, it has been nearly three months that migrant children have been staying at San Diego’s Convention Center.

As of last week, 732 minors are staying at the convention center with the majority of them being teenage girls ages 13 to 17 years old.

Some younger male siblings have also been allowed to stay, with the most being 5 to 12 years old.

Ester Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and immigration attorney, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss an update on the border crisis and Vice President Harris’s visit.

Clayton said that if Vice President Harris had visited the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego this week, she would have found an abandoned 5-year-old girl wandering along the border wall.

This was precisely the reason she didn’t visit San Diego’s border, Clayton said, because of the criminality that is involved with human smuggling