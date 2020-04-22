Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes discusses President Trump’s proposed Executive Order to suspend immigration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday evening, President Trump announced that he will be signing an Executive Order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the Executive Order are not yet available. But, President Trump said he is expecting to sign it sometime on Wednesday of this week.

KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney Esther Valdez joined KUSI News via Skype to elaborate on President Trump’s proposed Executive Order, and the effect it could have on the country and here in San Diego.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

