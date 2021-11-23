Immigration attorney speaks on 2 migrant caravans heading towards Texas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mexican authorities have said that they have found 600 migrants hiding in two trailers heading towards the U.S. border.

A hundred-and-forty-five women and 455 men were discovered in closed box cars traveling through Veracruz in eastern Mexico.

The migrants are from 12 countries, including Guatemala, Ecuador, and India.

Officials have started processing the individuals and deciding if they will be sent back or not.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the border crisis.