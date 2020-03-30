Impact of COVID-19 on San Diego District 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery talked to Good Morning San Diego about how the community in District 4 is being impacted by coronavirus.

Councilmember Montgomery is chair of the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee and talked about how the committee is handling new restrictions due to COVID-19.

Montgomery also discussed The Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) which provides grants and forgivable or low-to-zero-interest-rate loans to eligible small businesses for working capital.

Approximately $6.1 million is available in the SBRF, which is being administered by the City of San Diego Economic Development Department.

Financial assistance, in the form of grants and loans, will range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be allocated to eligible, qualified small businesses based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and the submission of all required information and supporting documentation.

For more information and to be an early applicant, please visit: https://www.sandiego.gov/economic-development/resources/relief