Imperial Beach City Council District 4 candidate Will Nimmo explains his positions

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Two candidates are running for the open District Four seat on the Imperial Beach city council.

Matthew Leyba-Gonzalez serves as a union representative for Local 89 and Will Nimmo is a special events professional with the San Diego Police Department.

This is the first time either candidate has run for political office.

Nimmo joined KUSI News to explain his policy positions and campaign against his union backed opponent.