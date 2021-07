Imperial Beach councilmember says sewage from Tijuana remains a huge problem for San Diego

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Imperial Beach councilmember Paloma Aguirre says sewage from the Tijuana river remains a huge problem for San Diego.

Once again, the sewage has caused yet another beach closure in Imperial Beach, something that has been occurring for decades.

Councilmember Aguirre joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what she is doing about it in more detail.