Imperial Beach Girls Softball team wins South San Diego District Championship

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Both 12U and 8U Imperial Beach Girls Softball teams have won the championship.

For fall 2021 registration info visit imperialbeachgsb.com

Victor Orozco, 8U Manager, and Anthony Morales, 12U Manager along with Charles “Chuck” Thurman, President of the Imperial Beach Girls Softball league, and of course, the league, joined KUSI Studios to celebrate their victory.