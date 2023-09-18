Imperial Beach Mayor calls on Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom to declare State of Emergency over Tijuana sewage





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For decades, Mexico has dumped millions of gallons of sewage from the Tijuana River into the Pacific Ocean, which the contaminates the water off Imperial Beach and Coronado.

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre says the crisis is worse than ever before and has written two letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting he declare a state of emergency over the Tijuana sewage crisis. Newsom denied her first request, and the second was just sent last week, so she is still awaiting a response.

But Aguirre isn’t stopping with Gov. Newsom. She is also calling on President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency over the sewage crisis.

Aguirre detailed her position in an op-ed published in the San Diego Union-Tribune, in which she asserts that the people of Imperial Beach “have the right to live a healthy, normal life, just as anyone else in America.”

Aguirre’s op-ed starts, “Opening your window at night in hope of a cool breeze during a hot summer night is not uncommon. Doing so in Imperial Beach is no longer an option. The once-occasional stench of sewage has now become commonplace.”

Just last week, the California Water Board held a meeting during which Aguirre and other leaders spoke out about their frustrations and their concerns for the estimated time frame for repairs, which won’t be completed for years.

Mayor Aguirre followed up on this lengthy time frame in her op-ed, writing, “We need the problem fixed now, not in 10 years. Our fate is in the hands of Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante calls the Tijuana sewage crisis the “longest running environmental disaster in American history,” and since the toxic waste is now regularly reaching the beaches of Coronado, the movement is gaining steam.

Plante explained that President Joe Biden created the “Office of Environmental Justice,” but the people leading Biden’s “Office of Environmental Justice” have failed to reach out to people of Imperial Beach.

