Imperial Beach Mayor may soon request a Federal State of Emergency over Tijuana sewage

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre may soon request a Federal State of Emergency over Tijuana sewage crisis that continues to infect the ocean.

Aguirre joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to detail the current situation, and why she may have no choice but to request a Federal State of Emergency.

RELATED STORY: Padilla visits border, urges action to clean trans-border pollution