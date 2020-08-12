Imperial Beach Mayor on list to fill Kamala Harris’ seat should it become vacated
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
California Governor Gavin Newsom will have the Constitutional power to select Harris’ replacement before the seat is up for election and primary challenges again in 2022.
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he wants to replace Senator Kamala Harris seat should it become open
Dedina joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what he would bring the Senate.