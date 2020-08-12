Imperial Beach Mayor on list to fill Kamala Harris’ seat should it become vacated





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

California Governor Gavin Newsom will have the Constitutional power to select Harris’ replacement before the seat is up for election and primary challenges again in 2022.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he wants to replace Senator Kamala Harris seat should it become open

Dedina joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what he would bring the Senate.

My official #SurferforSenate photo- we need a U.S. Senator from California who will fight for a Green and Blue New Deal and stand up to the fossil fuel companies who are destroying our planet. @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/0TkS5oqpSD — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) August 12, 2020