Imperial Beach Mayor sends letter to Biden, requests state of emergency declaration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Mayor Paloma Aguirre of Imperial Beach met with the newly elected governor of Baja California, one of Mexico’s largest state and the geographic constituency directly abutting San Diego.

During their conversation, the Mexican governor state that they wanted their legacy to be ‘water’ in Baja – referring to plumping and drinking water. They agreed to push for real change alongside the United States. For nearly 50 years, the Mexican government has mostly denied the crisis in the Tijuana River Valley.

Back at home, Aguirre sent out a letter to President Biden requesting he declare a state of emergency in Imperial Beach in order to streamline funding for and action toward halting the sewage crisis in Imperial Beach.