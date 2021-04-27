Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina on his State of the City Address

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Mayor Serge Dedina delivered his 2021 State of the City Address virtually Monday.

The State of the City Address is an annual event where business, community, non-profit, and government leaders come together to hear the state of the city from Imperial Beach’s mayor.

Mayor Dedina’s address highlighted the accomplishments of the past year as we fought through COVID-19 and focus on the planned initiatives moving out of the pandemic and driving the community forward.

Mayor Dedina also presented five Mayoral Community Awards to nominees that contributed selflessly and tirelessly through one of the most challenging years Imperial Beach, and the world has ever faced.