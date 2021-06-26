Imperial Beach Mayor shares video of toxic waste flowing from Mexico

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina this week shared a video of raw sewage, including animal waste, flowing heavily into the Pacific Ocean from Mexico.

Mayor Serge Dedina joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss an update on the toxic waste.

Beaches near the U.S.-Mexico Border have been closed once again due to Tijuana River sewage runoff.

Mayor Dedina mentioned that he is trying to get the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to get a system in place to catch the flows of sewage into the ocean.

He called the EPA himself and told them they need to work harder to stem these flows.

Ultimately, the federal government is not working on this issue fast enough, Mayor Dedina said.

Sewage and toxic waste runoff in Los Laureles Canyon, Tijuana, as it flows to the border and the ⁦@TijuanaEstuary⁩ and the ocean. This is why ⁦@EPAregion9⁩ must prioritize canyon and river diversion infrastructure. We can’t have our summers hijacked anymore. pic.twitter.com/22MPPIvSYa — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) June 24, 2021